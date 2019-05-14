Aerial view shows a deforested area of the Peruvian Amazon rainforest caused by illegal mining, in the Deparment of Madre de Dios, Peru, March 5, 2019. EPA-EFE FILE/Guadalupe Pardo

Dense vegitation growing on the Ilha do Cardoso in the federal state of Sao Paulo, Brazil. Jan. 5, 2006. EPA-EFE FILE/RALF HIRSCHBERGER

Pictures of the Latin American rainforest taken from space suggest that efforts to tackle deforestation have proven fruitful as the so-called lungs of the earth seem to be slowly recovering, the European Space Agency told Efe Tuesday.

As ESA prepares to launch a satellite that will serve the sole purpose of monitoring the Amazon rainforest, recent images suggest that reforestation drives implemented by governments in the region are improving the state of decline the area has experienced due to farming on a huge scale.