Thousands of students take part in a demonstration against climate change near the Chancellery in Berlin, Germany, Mar. 15, 2019. EPA-EFE/FELIPE TRUEBA

Students take part in a demonstration against climate change during a Friday Global Climate Strike in Parliament Square in London, Britain, Mar. 15, 2019. EPA-EFE/NEIL HALL

A young boy takes part in a demonstration against climate change during a Friday Global Climate Strike in Parliament Square in London, Britain, Mar. 15, 2019. EPA-EFE/NEIL HALL

Activist Greta Thunberg (C) takes part in students demonstration against climate change during a Friday Global Climate Strike in central Stockholm, Sweden, Mar. 15, 2019. EPA-EFE/HENRIK MONTGOMERY

Hundreds of thousands of school students across Europe on Friday eschewed class to take part in massive international demonstrations calling on world powers to take real action to prevent climate catastrophe.

In the Swedish capital, Stockholm, crowds gathered to listen to Greta Thunberg, the 16-year-old high school student who sparked the FridaysForFuture when she decided to go on strike every Friday and sit outside the Swedish parliament to protest against insufficient action being taken against climate change.