British neuroscientist Anil Seth (R) gives a master class during the opening of the 8th Future Congress, in Santiago, Chile, 14 January 2019. Seth opened the congress with a talk on human consciousness. EFE-EPA/ Alberto Valdes

British neuroscientists Anil Seth on Monday opened the eighth edition of the Future Congress of Chile with a talk on human consciousness, which he defined as a "controlled hallucination" that the mind has "all the time."

"Our brain is a prediction machine and, according to what we forecast, that's how we see the world. That is, we see what we expect," said Seth during the inauguration of the Future Congress, which will run for seven days all over Chile and bring 130 speakers from around the world to discuss questions pertaining to science and innovation.