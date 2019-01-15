The 80 female scientists and professionals on the Homeward Bound expedition to Antarctica set foot on the frozen continent's mainland for the first time on Monday at Paradise Bay to tour an ambitious project to research fish at Argentina's Brown Station, in one of the area's most beautiful settings.

On Day 13 of the expedition, after setting sail from the far-southern Argentine port of Ushuaia on Dec. 31 and visiting various islands in Antarctica, the group arrived at Brown Station, established in 1951 in a mountainous area, with a nice harbor and a beautiful view.