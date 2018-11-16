View of the Pavillon de Breteuil headquarters of the BIPM (International Bureau of Weights and Measures), where 'Le Grand K', a cylinder of platinum and iridium which is the official definition of the kilogram is preserved since 1879, in Sevres, near Paris, France, Nov 14, 2018.The international scientific community voted on Nov 16 in favor of the biggest overhaul of the International System of Units (SI), the seven main units used to measure and weigh reality, since it was implemented in 1960. EPA-EFE/CHRISTOPHE PETIT TESSON

Chinese physicist Hao Fang (R) and French physicist Franck Bielsa (L) prepare a mass etalon (legal copy of Le Grand K) with a 'Kibble balance', an electromechanical weight measuring instrument, used to define the kilogram unit of mass based on fundamental constants, at the BIPM (International Bureau of Weights and Measures) where 'Le Grand K' is preserved since 1879, in Sevres,Nov 14, 2018, Paris, France

The international scientific community voted on Friday in favor of the biggest overhaul of the International System of Units (SI), the seven main units used to measure and weigh reality, since it was implemented in 1960.

The 60-nation intergovernmental International Bureau of Weights and Measures (BIPM), which covers all matters related to measurement sciences and standards, convened at the 26th General Conference on Weights and Measures in Versailles and, after a three-day debate, voted to redefine four of the seven standards of measurement, thus changing the world's definition of the kilogram (mass), ampere (electric current) Kelvin (temperature) and mole (substance amounts).