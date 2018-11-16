The international scientific community voted on Friday in favor of the biggest overhaul of the International System of Units (SI), the seven main units used to measure and weigh reality, since it was implemented in 1960.
The 60-nation intergovernmental International Bureau of Weights and Measures (BIPM), which covers all matters related to measurement sciences and standards, convened at the 26th General Conference on Weights and Measures in Versailles and, after a three-day debate, voted to redefine four of the seven standards of measurement, thus changing the world's definition of the kilogram (mass), ampere (electric current) Kelvin (temperature) and mole (substance amounts).