Adelie penguins on Antarctica's Paulet Island on Jan. 4, 2019, as seen by members of the Homeward Bound expedition comprised of 80 women in the STEMM fields. EFE-EPA/Stephanie Langerock/Courtesy Homeward Bound Expedition/Editorial Use Only/ No Sales

Adelie penguins on Antarctica's Paulet Island on Jan. 4, 2019, as seen by members of the Homeward Bound expedition comprised of 80 women in the STEMM fields. EFE-EPA/Diana Marcela Tinjaca

Adelie penguins on Antarctica's Paulet Island on Jan. 4, 2019, as seen by members of the Homeward Bound expedition comprised of 80 women in the STEMM fields. EFE-EPA/Diana Marcela Tinjaca

The 80 scientific leaders on the Homeward Bound expedition landed on Paulet Island, on the extreme northeastern tip of the Antarctic Peninsula, known for its extensive colony of Adelie penguins (Pygoscelis adeliae), a threatened species that - due to climate change - is migrating even farther south on the White Continent.

On the fourth day of the expedition, after setting sail from the Argentine port of Ushuaia and making it through the turbulent Drake Passage, the scientists shared the small round island, just 1.6 km (1 mi.) in diameter, with hundreds of Adelies who, with their characteristic tuxedo-like plumage, waddle here and there as if they are looking for something.