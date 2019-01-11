Photo taken Jan. 6, 2019, showing members of the Homeward Bound expedition posing on Antarctica's Hydrurga Island in front of a huge banner sewn by hand by Australian geographer Marji Puotinen incorporating drawings done by about 1,000 children from all over the world for the contest she devised called "Kids Care About Climate Change." EFE-EPA/Diana Marcela Tinjaca

Photo taken Jan. 6, 2019, showing Australian geographer Marji Puotinen posing on Antarctica's Hydrurga Island in front of a huge banner she sewed by hand incorporating drawings done by about 1,000 children from all over the world for the contest she devised called "Kids Care About Climate Change." EFE-EPA/Diana Marcela Tinjaca

Photo taken Jan. 6, 2019, showing members of the Homeward Bound expedition walking through the snow on Antarctica's Hydrurga Island. EFE-EPA/Diana Marcela Tinjaca

With drawings of penguins and coral, Australian Marji Puotinen highlighted in Antarctica the project that enabled her to awaken the interest of more than 1,200 children around the world about climate change.

On the eighth day of the Homeward Bound expedition, where 80 female professionals and scientists are making a scientific tour of Antarctica, the group visited Hydrurga Island, located at the entrance to the White Continent's Gerlache Strait and home to assorted species of penguins, cormorants and Weddell seals.