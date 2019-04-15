A laboratory assistant examines a colony of bacteria in a culture medium at the institute for hygiene of the university in Muenster, Germany, 25 May 2011. EPA-EFE FILE/MARIUS BECKER

Antibiotics are the first line of defense when it comes to fighting infections, but they are not selective and so kill off bacteria indiscriminately. Now, a group of scientists has managed to develop a new kind of antibiotic that can be programmed to tackle only the bad bacteria.

This new antibiotic, whose makers have dubbed a "programmable genetic bomb," also counteracts the build up of resistance; a global problem that the World Health Organization considers will cause some 10 million deaths in 2050.