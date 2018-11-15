Illustration depicting a planet at least 3.2 times the size of Earth orbiting the closest star to the Sun, world named Proxima b, on Nov. 14, 2018. EFE-EPA/ M. Kornmesser /Editorial Use Only/No Sales

Illustration depicting the surface of a planet at least 3.2 times the size of Earth orbiting the closest star to the Sun, a planet named Proxima b. Image provided on Nov. 14, 2018. EFE-EPA/ M. Kornmesser / Editorial Use Only/No Sales

Image provided on Nov. 14, 2018, by IEEC/Science-Wave showing an artistic rendering of the newly discovered exoplanet Barnard b under the orange light of its red dwarf star - Barnard's Star. EFE-EPA/***Editorial Use Only***

In 2016, the discovery of Proxima b, a planet similar to Earth but orbiting the star closest to the Sun, made it onto the cover of Nature magazine, and now Nature is reporting a new discovery: a "super-Earth" at least 3.2 times the size of our planet orbiting Barnard's Star, another nearby star.

The find was made possible thanks to one of the biggest international observation campaigns in history in which telescopes all over the world took about 800 measurements, "a huge quantity of information gathered over more than 20 years," Ignasi Ribas - with the Catalonia Space Studies Institute (IEEC-CSIC), who headed an international cooperative effort - told EFE.