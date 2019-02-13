The partial skull of a modern human (Homo sapiens) (C) is placed between a Neanderthal (R) skull and a complete modern human skull (L) on display outside the Manot stalactite cave in northern Israel, Jan. 28, 2015. EPA/FILE/JIM HOLLANDER

A man looks at the skull of a Neanderthal from the Amud caves in Galilee, on display in the exhibition 'A Brief History of Humankind. 100,000 Years of Cultural History' at the 'Bundeskunsthalle' museum in Bonn, Germany, Nov. 21, 2016. EPA/FILE/MARIUS BECKER

A group of international researchers working in Gibraltar, on the southwesternmost tip of Europe, have discovered a 29,000-year-old indentation which they say is only the second footprint left by a Neanderthal to have been found so far, according to documents made available to EFE on Wednesday.

The footprint looks to correspond to a young male some 130 centimeters (51 inches) tall and is only comparable with another print found in Vartop Cave, Romania, that was certified as being that of a Neanderthal in 2018, according to findings published in the scientific journal Quaternary Science Reviews.