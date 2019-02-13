A group of international researchers working in Gibraltar, on the southwesternmost tip of Europe, have discovered a 29,000-year-old indentation which they say is only the second footprint left by a Neanderthal to have been found so far, according to documents made available to EFE on Wednesday.
The footprint looks to correspond to a young male some 130 centimeters (51 inches) tall and is only comparable with another print found in Vartop Cave, Romania, that was certified as being that of a Neanderthal in 2018, according to findings published in the scientific journal Quaternary Science Reviews.