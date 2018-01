(FILE) A picture made available Dec. 29, 2015 shows Scientists measuring the solar radiation, at the Glaciar Union camp in the Antarctica, Nov. 18, 2015. EPA-EFE/FELIPE TRUEBA

A group of scientists has found direct evidence of the ozone layer's recovery for the first time, using instruments designed by NASA and aboard the Aura satellite, according to the United States aerospace agency on Friday.

The data obtained during the observation shows a significant reduction in the levels of chlorofluorocarbons (CFCs), which would have allowed the ozone layer to repair itself by about 20 percent.