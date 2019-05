Photo provided by JAXA, the Japanese space agency, showing two dust grains collected from the asteroid Itokawa, which was visited by Japan's Hayabusa space probe. In analyzing the dust samples from its surface, scientists discovered water molecules in what had been thought to be a bone-dry heavenly body. EFE/-EPA/Z. Jin and M. Bose/ASU-JAXA/Editorial Use Only/No Sales/Best Quality Available

Photo provided by JAXA, the Japanese space agency, showing the asteroid Itokawa, shaped like a peanut and approximately 550 m x 300 m in size. The asteroid was visited by Japan's Hayabusa space probe, which collected dust samples from its surface that scientists have now analyzed, discovering water molecules in what had been thought to be a bone-dry heavenly body. EFE/-EPAJAXA/Editorial Use Only/ No Sales/ Best Quality Available

A group of researchers at Arizona State University has found water in samples collected from the surface of the asteroid Itokawa by Japan's Hayabusa space probe, according to a study published on Wednesday in the journal Science Advances.

This find, the authors say, suggests that impacts by similar asteroids early in Earth's history could have provided up to "half the water on Earth."