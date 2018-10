Research carried out by French, US and Uruguayan scientists on immune cells that act upon chronic inflammation from Amyotrophic Lateral Sclerosis (ALS) could represent a crucial contribution for treating the disease.

Emiliano Trias, a researcher at the Pasteur Institute in Montevideo who was the main author of the article published in the Journal of Clinical Investigation Insight, said that the findings on the cell types that act upon inflammation in ALS patients are "novel."