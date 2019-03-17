Photo provided by Paulina Moller showing Chilean and Spanish scientists preparing to set a sediment trap 200 meters under water off the Antarctic Peninsula to study the carbon cycle on March 15, 2019. EFE-EPA/Paulina Moeller/Editorial Use Only

Chilean and Spanish scientists have set up a monitoring device on the Antarctic Peninsula with the aim of measuring the annual carbon cycle between the atmosphere and the ocean and learning about the function of marine microorganisms in the recycling of carbon dioxide.

The scientists - within the framework of Antarctica Scientific Expedition No. 55, which has been under way for the past two months - submerged a sediment trap in the frigid waters south of Doumer Island at a maximum depth of 200 meters (656 feet) and it will remain in place there to collect data on the physical, chemical and biological characteristics of the ocean water and the life therein.