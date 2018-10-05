efe-epaSydney, Australia

A team of scientists in Australia developed a semiconductor containing biodegradable organic material, the thickness of which allows cell phones and displays to be flexible, an Australian University said Friday.

"For the first time, we have developed an ultra-thin electronics component with excellent semiconducting properties that is an organic-inorganic hybrid structure and thin and flexible enough for future technologies, such as bendable mobile phones and display screens," said Associate Professor Larry Lu from the Australian National University.