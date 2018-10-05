An undated handout picture made available by the Australian National University on 5 October 2018 shows Associate Professor Larry Lu (L) and PhD researcher Ankur Sharma from the ANU Research school of Engineering. EPA-EFE/ANU/Jack Fox HANDOUT EDITORIAL USE ONLY

An undated handout picture made available by the Australian National University on 5 October 2018 shows a new semiconductor material, which can't be seen with the naked eye, sitting between gold electrodes on the chip that is a functional transistor. The chip can hold nearly a thousand transistor circuits.

A team of scientists in Australia developed a semiconductor containing biodegradable organic material, the thickness of which allows cell phones and displays to be flexible, an Australian University said Friday.

"For the first time, we have developed an ultra-thin electronics component with excellent semiconducting properties that is an organic-inorganic hybrid structure and thin and flexible enough for future technologies, such as bendable mobile phones and display screens," said Associate Professor Larry Lu from the Australian National University.