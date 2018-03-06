To save the endangered axolotl, Mexico's iconic and scientifically significant salamander, scientists are backing creation of the Chinampa Refuge, a project that aims to restore the Aztecs' floating agricultural fields on the lake bed at Xochimilco, on the south side of Mexico City.

The project seeks to "improve living conditions, grow crops, eliminate pesticides and get rid of fertilizers to create refuges for axolotls where the habitat is perfect for their survival," Luis Zambrano, researcher at the National Autonomous University of Mexico (UNAM), told EFE.