A group of female scientists set to return to a port in South America following a week-long expedition to Antarctica were on Thursday preparing to cross Drake Passage, the body of water dividing the two continents that is known for its rough and unpredictable conditions.

It was the 17th day of the trip, and the 80 scientists and crew were gearing up to cross the Sea of Hoces, but the force of the waves they would encounter would not be known until the vessel was actually journeying across the Passage.