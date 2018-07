An undated picture made available by the European Space Agency (ESA) on Tuesday, June 7, 2005. EPA-EFE/ESA/FILE/HANDOUT NO ARCHIVES, NO SALES

A team of scientists linked to the European Space Agency on Wednesday said their instruments had uncovered data that confirmed the presence of liquid water under the surface of the planet Mars.

The important discovery from a group of Italian experts looking at data collected by an instrument attached to the agency's Mars Express satellite pointed to the existence of water underneath frozen icecaps on the Red Planet in a similar fashion to the underground lakes in Antarctica or Greenland.