Researchers install acoustic transmitters in newborn sharks off Puerto Grande Beach in the Galapagos, which will then collect information about how the marine reserve protects the predatory species during the first months of their lives and during their migrations. EFE-EPA/Alex Hearn/San Francisco University, Quito/Galapagos Science Center

Researchers install acoustic transmitters in newborn sharks off Puerto Grande Beach in the Galapagos, which will then collect information about how the marine reserve protects the predatory species during the first months of their lives and during their migrations. EFE-EPA/Alex Hearn/San Francisco University, Quito/Galapagos Science Center

A study involving several institutions will soon begin monitoring newborn specimens of two shark species that breed in waters of Ecuador's Galapagos Islands.

Twelve acoustic transmitters in the waters off San Cristobal Island's Puerto Grande Beach will be in charge of gathering information about how the marine reserve protects them during the first months of their lives and during their migrations.