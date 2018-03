Photo provided by Mexico's National Science and Technology Council (CONACYT) showing researchers Jan Alberto Ascacio (L) and Jose Carlos de Leon (R), posing at a lab in Coahuila, Mexico, Mar. 6, 2018. EPA-EFE/CONACYT

Mexican scientists testing the Rose of Castile, which thrives in the vast semi-deserts of the northern state of Coahuila, have confirmed that the plant has anti-cancer and anti-oxidant properties, the National Science and Technology Council (CONACYT) said Tuesday.

Autonomous University of Coahuila (UADEC) researchers analyzed the plant's bioactive compounds and tested their anti-oxidant and efficacy in inhibiting the proliferation of cervix and uterine cancer cells.