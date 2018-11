Courtesy image with no date from the Bolivian Minister of Culture and Tourism: An excavation near this capital uncovered more than a hundred funerary bundles dating from the start of the 12th century, Bolivian Minister of Culture and Tourism said Thursday. EPA/EFE.

An excavation near this capital uncovered more than a hundred funerary bundles dating from the start of the 12th century, Bolivia's minister of Culture and Tourism said Thursday.

Wilma Alanoca described as "unique and unprecedented" the discovery of the underground cemetery in Viacha, a highland village 30km (19mi) east of La Paz.