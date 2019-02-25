Catalan regional Government President, Quim Torra (R), chats with SEAT President, Italian Luca de Meo, during the presentation of the electric car 'Minimo', as part of the 19th edition of the Mobile World Congress (MWC) in Barcelona, northeastern Spain, Feb 25, 2019. International leading technology companies? will present the most innovative products and services in the MWC19, which will take place Feb 25-28, 2019 at Fira Barcelona Montjuic. EFE-EPA/Andreu Dalmau

SEAT President, Italian Luca de Meo, during the presentation of the electric car 'Minimo', as part of the 19th edition of the Mobile World Congress (MWC) in Barcelona, northeastern Spain, Feb 25, 2019. International leading technology companies? will present the most innovative products and services in the MWC19, which will take place Feb 25-28, 2019 at Fira Barcelona Montjuic. EFE-EPA/Andreu Dalmau

A Spanish car maker on Monday presented an electric prototype concept car, which was designed as a shared urban mobility and connectivity platform, on the opening day of the 19th edition of the Mobile World Congress in the city of Barcelona.

The president of Seat, Luca de Meo, said the new product, Minimo, had been custom designed to appeal to car-sharing companies given it is predicted to provide up to 50 percent higher profit margins, adding he was confident of a positive market reaction to its launch.