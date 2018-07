Photograph showing an assortment of seeds preserved by the National Botanical Garden's seed bank in Santo Domingo, Jul 15, 2018. EPA-EFE/Orlando Barria

The National Botanical Garden (NBG)'s seed bank aims to protect the more than 6,000 plant species native to the Dominican island of Hispaniola.

The goal of the bank - which was created in 2007 - is to preserve the region's germoplasm for research purposes, as well as to promote reproduction, reinsertion, habitat recovery and education using widely accepted protocols established by the UN Food and Agriculture Organization.