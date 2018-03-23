Consumed by the flames of a recent wildfire, Brazil's Chapada dos Veadeiros National Park has also suffered from endlessly spreading agriculture and real estate development, though now an attempt is being made to end the deforestation through the collection of seeds.

Considered a refuge of the Brazilian savannah, the reserve in the central-western state of Goias had 26 percent of its territory destroyed by the flames of the largest blaze in its history in October 2017, and its rebirth is now sought among the ashes.