A computer generated handout image made available by the SKA Program Development Office on May 26, 2012, of the dishes that will make up the square kilometer array (SKA) radio telescope. Australia jointly won with South Africa on 25 May 2012, a bid to host the Square Kilometer Array (SKA), the world's largest radio telescope. The Australian site will spread from the Murchison Shire in Western Australia's Mid-West region to the top of New Zealand's South Island, media reports state. EFE-EPA (FILE) /SKA PROGRAM DEVELOPMENT OFFICE / HANDOUT EDITORIAL USE ONLY

Engineer Langton Nkiwane inspects the fastest computer in Africa named Lengau at the Centre for High Performance Computing (CHPC) in Cape Town, South Africa June 8, 2016. The new petaflop system is Africa's first and is aimed at enhancing services for scientists working on the Square Kilometre Array (SKA) telescope among other uses. EFE-EPA (FILE) /NIC BOTHMA

A handout image released by Commonwealth Scientific and Industrial Research Organisation (CSIRO) on May 26, 2012, showing an aerial view of four of CSIRO's new Australian Square Kilometer Array Pathfinder (ASKAP) antennas at the Murchison Radio-astronomy Observatory in Western Australia, Oct 2010. Australia jointly won with South Africa on 25 May 25, 2012, a bid to host the world's largest radio telescope.EFE-EPA (FILE) /ANT SCHINCKEL / CSIRO / HANDOUT AUSTRALIA AND NEW ZEALAND OUT / EDITORIAL USE ONLY

After four and a half years of work, an international consortium of scientists on Monday said it had completed revolutionary software that will control, monitor and operate a giant earth-based radio telescope.

The Square Kilometre Array (SKA) is an international effort to build the world’s largest radio telescope, led by scientists at the Jodrell Bank Observatory in Manchester, the United Kingdom, with software provided by another international consortium called Telescope Manager.