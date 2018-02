A general view of the Sacre Coeur basilica in Montmartre blanketed in snow, in Paris, France, Feb. 7, 2018. EPA-EFE/YOAN VALAT

A man enjoys skiing by the Sacre Coeur basilica in Montmartre blanketed in snow, in Paris, France, Feb. 7, 2018. EPA-EFE/YOAN VALAT

Tourists take pictures by Sacre Coeur basilica in Montmartre blanketed in snow, in Paris, France, Feb. 7, 2018. EPA-EFE/YOAN VALAT

A man dressed up as a bear enjoy the snow by the Sacre Coeur basilica in Montmartre blanketed in snow, in Paris, France, Feb. 7, 2018. EPA-EFE/YOAN VALAT

A man enjoys snow boarding by the Sacre Coeur basilica in Montmartre blanketed in snow, in Paris, France, Feb. 7, 2018. EPA-EFE/YOAN VALAT

A man enjoys skiing by the Sacre Coeur basilica in Montmartre blanketed in snow, in Paris, France, Feb. 7, 2018. EPA-EFE/YOAN VALAT

Temperatures have plummeted to below zero in the French capital and with fresh a dumping of snow comes the inevitable travel chaos, but a hardy bunch of Parisians saw an opportunity for fun in the adverse yet picturesque weather.

They put on warm clothes, grabbed their skis, donned their salopettes and headed to Montmartre, where the slopes below the Sacre Couer basilica made for a perfect urban piste, as documented by epa on Wednesday.