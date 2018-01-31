People across the United States and in many other parts of the world on Wednesday observed a rare lunar eclipse known as a super blue blood moon.

The event, which began at 5.45 am EST (1045 GMT) and ended at 11.15 am, is so-named because three celestial phenomena occur simultaneously: a supermoon (when the moon's perigree, or point in its orbit at which it is nearest to the earth, coincides with a full moon), a blue moon (second full moon in one calendar month) and a blood moon (a total lunar eclipse, when the Earth comes between the Sun and the Moon).