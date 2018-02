Photo provided by Mexico's National Autonomous University (UNAM) on Feb. 7, 2018, showing the prototype for a "smart-lens" pair of glasses designed by Mexico City engineering student Daniel Martinez Macedo with the aim of helping people with visual impairments improve their quality of life. EFE-EPA/UNAM

A Mexican engineering student has designed a prototype for "smart lenses" that will help people with vision problems identify faces, read and translate texts, as well as improve their overall quality of life.

"Smart lenses (occurred to me) after at work there was someone with weak eyesight and I became aware of their needs," the lenses' creator, Daniel Martinez Macedo, told EFE.