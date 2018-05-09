Posts shared on social media promoting environmental awareness create the illusion of enlightenment, but they conceal an underlying desire for personal satisfaction and an easing of conscience, psychologist Ricardo Trujillo told EFE on Wednesday.

The professor at Mexico's National Autonomous University's psychology department said that well-intentioned ideas about responsible consumption posted on social media are "actually a sham," an ephemeral act to ease the conscience of a society pursuing an economic model that eliminates any chance of change.