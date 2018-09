Colombian Energy Minister Maria Fernanda Suarez speaks during an event marking the start of the installation of solar panels in El Dorado International Airport, Bogota, Colombia, Sept. 21, 2018. EPA-EFE/Mauricio Dueñas Castañeda

Colombian Energy Minister Maria Fernanda Suarez (L) and Transport Minister Angela Maria Orozco speak during an event marking the start of the installation of solar panels in El Dorado International Airport, Bogota, Colombia, Sept. 21, 2018. EPA-EFE/Mauricio Dueñas Castañeda

Colombian Energy Minister Maria Fernanda Suarez (C-L) and Transport Minister Angela Maria Orozco (C-R) sign a solar panel during an event in El Dorado International Airport, Bogota, Colombia, Sept. 21, 2018. EPA-EFE/Mauricio Dueñas Castañeda

El Dorado International Airport will become the greenest terminal in Latin America when an array of 10,369 solar panels enters operation next year, Colombian officials said Friday.

The installation of the panels began Friday during an event headed by Energy Minister Maria Fernanda Suarez and executives from the companies implementing the project, Celsia and Odinsa.