The female-looking Sophia, the world's most famous android, said during a press conference on Aug. 31, 2018, that robots have much to learn from human beings' irrationality and spontaneity. EPA-EFE/RICARDO MALDONADO ROZO

The female-looking Sophia, the world's most famous android, said during a press conference on Aug. 31, 2018, that robots have much to learn from human beings' irrationality and spontaneity. EPA-EFE/RICARDO MALDONADO ROZO

The female-looking Sophia, the world's most famous android, said during a press conference on Aug. 31, 2018, that robots have much to learn from human beings' irrationality and spontaneity. EPA-EFE/RICARDO MALDONADO ROZO

The world's most famous android said here Friday that robots have much to learn from human beings' irrationality and spontaneity.

Responding to a question from EFE at the Andicom information and communications technology conference in this northern city, the female-looking Sophia said that rationality has its benefits but that acts of spontaneity such as creativity and joke-telling are wonderful because they're not "precisely rational."