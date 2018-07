Photograph showing (from left) AngelVest Founder David Chen, Sophia the robot and Astana mayor Asset Issekeshev during the International Forum of Mayors of the Silk Route, in Astana, Kazakhstan, Jul 3, 2018. EPA-EFE/Kulpash Konyrova

Photograph showing Sophia the robot during the International Forum of Mayors of the Silk Route, in Astana, Kazakhstan, Jul 3, 2018. EPA-EFE/Kulpash Konyrova

Sophia, the social humanoid developed by Hong Kong-based Hanson Robotics, on Tuesday said that she believes that robots and humans can be "incredible" partners when combining their abilities.

"Nothing can replace a human life," the automaton told EFE in an interview. "We robots will need your emotional and social intelligence to guide us toward making decisions that benefit everyone. These creative and emotional abilities will become the future's human jobs."