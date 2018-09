A delegate tests a Smart Style Mirror at the AI Expo Africa 2018 in Cape Town, South Africa, on Sept. 10, 2018. EPA-EFE/NIC BOTHMA

A delegate tests the African Business Integration's (ABI) Computer Vision System during the AI Expo Africa 2018 in Cape Town, South Africa, on Sept. 10, 2018. EPA-EFE/NIC BOTHMA

A delegate tests Toshiba Smart Glasses during at the AI Expo Africa 2018 in Cape Town, South Africa, on Sept. 10, 2018. EPA-EFE/NIC BOTHMA

A delegate tests a Smart Style Mirror at the AI Expo Africa 2018 in Cape Town, South Africa, on Sept. 10, 2018. EPA-EFE/NIC BOTHMA

A visitor tries on Virtual Reality glasses at the AI Expo Africa 2018 in Cape Town, South Africa, on Sept. 10, 2018. EPA-EFE/NIC BOTHMA

Hundreds of experts, speakers and exhibitors flocked on Monday to the South African port city of Cape Town to attend the AI Expo Africa 2018, a fair showcasing the latest technological developments in the field of artificial intelligence.

The expo focuses on real-world applications and trends driving the AI economy throughout the African continent.