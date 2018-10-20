Photo taken Oct. 19, 2018, of the skull of Luzia, the most ancient human remains ever found in South America, and which was discovered in the ruins of the National Museum of Rio de Janeiro, Brazil's largest before it was destroyed by fire last Sept. 2 together with many of the 20 million items in its collection. EFE-EPA/Leo Rodrigues/Agencia BrasilARCHIVO

The skull of Luzia, the most ancient human remains ever found in South America, has been discovered in the ruins of the National Museum of Rio de Janeiro, which had been Brazil's largest before it was destroyed by fire last Sept. 2 together with many of the 20 million items in its collection.

Discovery of the skull, which dates back some 12,000 years and was one of the gems of the National Museum, was confirmed by Claudia Rodrigues Carvalho, a researcher at the institution and a member of the team working to rescue the pieces that survived the flames.