South Korea has launched a pilot city to test diverse prototypes of self-driving cars using the 5G technology now available in the country.

The mini city built in Hwaseong - some 40 kilometers (24.8 miles), southwest of Seoul - has a school, a fire station, a post office, supermarkets and just like any other large South Korean city, endless cafes and 24-hour self-service shops. But unlike other cities, the buildings here are empty spaces.