Crew member of the mission to the International Space Station (ISS) NASA astronaut Nick Hague test his space suit during the pre-launch preparations at the Russian leased Baikonur cosmodrome in Kazakhstan Oct. 11, 2018.

Crew members of expedition 57/58 to the International Space Station (ISS) Roscosmos cosmonaut Alexey Ovchinin (L) and NASA astronaut Nick Hague walk prior to the launch of the Soyuz MS-10 spacecraft at the Russian leased Baikonur cosmodrome in Kazakhstan, Oct. 11, 2018.

Crew member of expedition 57/58 to the International Space Station (ISS) Roscosmos NASA astronaut Nick Hague goes hand to hand with a child at the Russian leased Baikonur cosmodrome in Kazakhstan, Oct, 11 2018.

The Soyuz rocket launch with Expedition 57, at the Baikonur Cosmodrome in Kazakhstan, Oct 11, 2018.

A Soyuz spacecraft was forced to return to Earth on Thursday shortly after launching from the leased Russian Baikonur cosmodrome in Kazakhstan after it suffered a booster fault, officials said.

The MS-10, the 139th flight of a Soyuz spacecraft, launched at 8:40 am for expedition 57-58 with American astronaut, Nick Hague, and Russian cosmonaut Alexey Ovchinin on-board and had been scheduled to dock on the International Space Station at 12:40 pm.