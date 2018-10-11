Orthodox priests conduct a blessing service in front of the Soyuz booster rocket with the Soyuz MS-10 spacecraft attached, on the launch pad at the Russian leased Baikonur cosmodrome, Kazakhstan, Oct. 10, 2018. EPA-EFE/FILE//YURI KOCHETKOV

Crew member of expedition 57/58 to the International Space Station (ISS) Roscosmos NASA astronaut Nick Hague goes hand to hand with a child prior to the launch of the Soyuz MS-10 spacecraft at the Russian leased Baikonur cosmodrome in Kazakhstan, Oct. 11, 2018. EPA-EFE/Kirill KUDRYAVTSEV / POOL

Soyuz booster rocket with the Soyuz MS-10 spacecraft carrying crew members expedition 57/58 after take off from the launch pad at the Russian leased Baikonur cosmodrome, Kazakhstan, Oct. 11, 2018. EPA-EFE/YURI KOCHETKOV

Soyuz booster rocket with the Soyuz MS-10 spacecraft carrying crew members expedition 57/58 takes off from the launch pad at the Russian leased Baikonur cosmodrome, Kazakhstan, Oct. 11, 2018. EPA-EFE/YURI KOCHETKOV

Soyuz booster rocket with the Soyuz MS-10 spacecraft carrying crew members expedition 57/58 takes off from the launch pad at the Russian leased Baikonur cosmodrome, Kazakhstan, Oct. 11, 2018. EPA-EFE/YURI KOCHETKOV

Two astronauts on a Soyuz spacecraft were forced to perform an emergency landing and return to Earth on Thursday shortly after launching from the leased Russian Baikonur cosmodrome in Kazakhstan after booster rockets on the capsule suffered a failure, officials said.

The MS-10, the 139th flight of a Soyuz spacecraft, launched at 8:40 am for expedition 57-58 with American astronaut, Nick Hague, and Russian cosmonaut Alexey Ovchinin on-board and had been scheduled to dock on the International Space Station at 12:40 pm.