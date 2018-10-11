Two astronauts on a Soyuz spacecraft were forced to perform an emergency landing and return to Earth on Thursday shortly after launching from the leased Russian Baikonur cosmodrome in Kazakhstan after booster rockets on the capsule suffered a failure, officials said.
The MS-10, the 139th flight of a Soyuz spacecraft, launched at 8:40 am for expedition 57-58 with American astronaut, Nick Hague, and Russian cosmonaut Alexey Ovchinin on-board and had been scheduled to dock on the International Space Station at 12:40 pm.