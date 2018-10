Russian and US specialists meet US NASA astronaut Nick Hague and Russian cosmonaut Alexey Ovchinin as they arrive at Baikonur airport after their failiure booster launch in Baikonur, Kazakhstan, 11 October 2018. EPA/YURI KOCHETKOV / POOL

Soyuz booster rocket with the Soyuz MS-10 spacecraft carrying crew members expedition 57/58, Roscosmos cosmonaut Alexey Ovchinin and NASA astronaut Nick Hague to the International Space Station (ISS) after take off from the launch pad at the Russian leased Baikonur cosmodrome, Kazakhstan, 11 October 2018. EPA/YURI KOCHETKOV

Soyuz booster rocket with the Soyuz MS-10 spacecraft carrying crew members expedition 57/58, Roscosmos cosmonaut Alexey Ovchinin and NASA astronaut Nick Hague to the International Space Station (ISS) takes off from the launch pad at the Russian leased Baikonur cosmodrome, Kazakhstan, 11 October 2018. EPA/YURI KOCHETKOV

RSC (Rocket and Space Corporation) Energia deputy chief designer of manned space systems, Igor Khamits (L), speaks during a news conference on creation and principles of function of the system of emergency rescue of a crew at the RSC Energia in the city of Korolyov (Korolev), outside Moscow, Russia, 16 October 2018. EPA/YURI KOCHETKOV

The manufacturer of Russian Soyuz spacecraft said Tuesday several theories were being considered after one of its boosters failed during a recent launch intended to send two astronauts to the International Space Station.

American astronaut Nick Hague and Russian cosmonaut Alexey Ovchinin had been bound for the ISS as part of expedition 57-58 when they were quickly forced to make an emergency landing and return to Earth after taking off from Russia's Baikonur Cosmodrome in Kazakhstan on Oct. 11.