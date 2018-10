The Soyuz MS-08 spacecraft on the launch pad at the Russian-leased Baikonur cosmodrome in Kazakhstan, March 21, 2018. EPA-EFE/FILEVYACHESLAV OSELEDKO / POOL

Members of the International Space Station (ISS) expedition 55/56, NASA astronauts Andrew Feustel (top) and Richard Arnold gesture as they board the Soyuz MS-08 spacecraft in Kazakhstan, March, 21, 2018. EPA-EFE/FILE/VYACHESLAV OSELEDKO / POOL

A Russian Soyuz MS-08 spacecraft on Thursday left the International Space Station and started its journey back to Earth with three astronauts on-board, the RKA Mission Control Center of the Russian Federal Space Agency said.

The Soyuz spacecraft, launched in March, started its descent to Earth at around 10.15 am GMT when the spacecraft turned on its descent engines, which serve as breaks.