Tourists watch the installation of the Soyuz booster rocket with Soyuz MS-12 spacecraft being rolled out to the launch pad by train at the Baikonur Cosmodrome, Kazakhstan, 12 March 2019. EPA/SERGEI ILNITSKY

The Soyuz booster rocket with Soyuz MS-12 spacecraft is being rolled out to the launch pad by train at the Baikonur Cosmodrome, Kazakhstan, 12 March 2019. EPA/SERGEI ILNITSKY

A Soyuz spacecraft and its booster were on Tuesday transported to and set up on a launch pad in Kazakhstan ahead of an upcoming manned mission to the International Space Station.

Russia's Roscosmos cosmonaut Aleksey Ovchinin and United States NASA astronauts Christina Koch and Nick Hague are set to travel to the orbital platform from the Russian-leased site on Thursday to embark on Expedition 59.