People watch a live screening of the Soyuz MS-09 spacecraft during lift off at the Zeiss Gross-planetarium in Berlin, Germany, June 6, 2018. EPA-EFE/OMER MESSINGER

Soyuz-FG booster rocket with the Soyuz MS-09 spacecraft carrying crew members of Expedition 56-57 Sergey Prokopyev of Roscosmos, Serena Aunon-Chancellor of NASA and Alexander Gerst of ESA (European Space Agency) lists off from the launch pad at the Russian leased Baikonur cosmodrome, Kazakhstan, June 6, 2018. EPA-EFE/SERGEI ILNITSKY

A Soyuz spacecraft on Wednesday launched from the Russian-leased Baikonur Cosmodrome in Kazakhstan, carrying a three-man crew to the next mission to the International Space Station.

A crew consisting of United States NASA astronaut Serena Auñón-Chancellor, German ESA astronaut Alexander Gerst, and Russian Roscosmos cosmonaut Sergey Prokopyev was on its way to the spacial platform.