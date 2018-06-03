The Russian spacecraft Soyuz MS-07 returned to Earth on Sunday with three astronauts on board and the official match ball for the 2018 FIFA World Cup inaugural match, according to a statement by the Mission Control Center of the Russian Federal Space Agency.
The Telstar18 soccer match ball arrived accompanied by Russian cosmonaut Anton Shkaplerov, US astronaut Scott Tingle and Japanese astronaut Norishige Kanai, who are in good health after landing in the Kazakhstan steppe after completing their mission on board the International Space Station (ISS) which began last December.