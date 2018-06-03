A Russian Soyuz MS-07 space capsule touches ground as it lands about 150 kilometers (some 80 miles) south-east of the Kazakh town of Dzhezkazgan, in Kazakhstan, June 3, 2018.EFE- EPA/DMITRI LOVETSKY / POOL

An official (L) of the National Aeronautics and Space Administration (NASA) speaks on the phone next to the Russian Soyuz MS-07 space capsule shortly after it landed about 150 kilometers (some 80 miles) south-east of the Kazakh town of Dzhezkazgan, in Kazakhstan, June 3, 2018. EFE-EPA/DMITRI LOVETSKY / POOL

The official match ball for the 2018 FIFA World Cup Russia, named Telstar 18 , during the unveiling ceremony in Moscow, Russia, Nov 9, 2017. On June 3, 2018 the Russian spacecraft Soyuz MS-07 returned to Earth with the official match ball for the 2018 FIFA World Cup inaugural match on board, according to a statement by the Mission Control Center of the Russian Federal Space Agency. EPA-EFE (FILE)/YURI KOCHETKOV

Russian space agency rescue team members help Russian cosmonaut Anton Shkaplerov (C) to get from the Russian Soyuz MS-07 space capsule shortly after its landingabout 150 kilometers (some 80 miles) south-east of the Kazakh town of Zhezkazgan, Kazakhstan, June 3, 2018. EFE- EPA/DMITRI LOVETSKY / POOL

The Russian spacecraft Soyuz MS-07 returned to Earth on Sunday with three astronauts on board and the official match ball for the 2018 FIFA World Cup inaugural match, according to a statement by the Mission Control Center of the Russian Federal Space Agency.

The Telstar18 soccer match ball arrived accompanied by Russian cosmonaut Anton Shkaplerov, US astronaut Scott Tingle and Japanese astronaut Norishige Kanai, who are in good health after landing in the Kazakhstan steppe after completing their mission on board the International Space Station (ISS) which began last December.