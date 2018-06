Soyuz booster rocket with Soyuz MS-09 spacecraft with FIFA World Cup 2018 logo installs on the launch pad at the Baikonur Cosmodrome, Kazakhstan, June 4, 2018. EPA-EFE/SERGEI ILNITSKY

A Soyuz rocket was transported to its launch pad Monday ahead of an upcoming manned mission to the International Space Station, an epa-efe photojournalist reported.

A crew consisting of United States NASA astronaut Serena Auñón-Chancellor, German ESA astronaut Alexander Gerst, and Russian Roscosmos cosmonaut Sergey Prokopyev, was set to travel to the spacial platform on Wednesday, where it would be tasked with conducting various scientific experiments.