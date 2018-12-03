International Space Station (ISS) crew member Anne McClain of the USA makes fist as she boards the Soyuz MS-11 spacecraft for the launch at the Baikonur Cosmodrome, Kazakhstan, Dec. 3, 2018. EPA-EFE/SHAMIL ZHUMATOV

The International Space Station (ISS) crew member David Saint-Jacques of Canada boards the Soyuz MS-11 spacecraft for the launch at the Baikonur Cosmodrome, Kazakhstan, Dec. 3, 2018. EPA-EFE/SHAMIL ZHUMATOV

International Space Station (ISS) crew member Oleg Kononenko of Russia gestures the V-sign as he boards the Soyuz MS-11 spacecraft for the launch at the Baikonur Cosmodrome, Kazakhstan, DEC. 3, 2018. EPA-EFE/SHAMIL ZHUMATOV

The Russian Soyuz booster rocket FG with Soyuz MS-11 spacecraft lifts off from the launch pad at Baikonur Cosmodrome in Kazakhstan, Dec. 3, 2018.. EPA-EFE/MAXIM SHIPENKOV

The Russian Soyuz booster rocket FG with Soyuz MS-11 spacecraft lifts off from the launch pad at Baikonur Cosmodrome in Kazakhstan, Dec. 3, 2018. EPA-EFE/MAXIM SHIPENKOV

A Soyuz spacecraft with three crewmembers on-board blasted off from the Baikonur Cosmodrome in Kazakhstan en route to the International Space Station two months after a previous flight was forced to abort a trip after lift-off and perform an emergency landing when its boosters malfunctioned mid-launch, Russian authorities said.

The MS-11 flight, crewed by Russian cosmonaut Oleg Kononenko, Canadian astronaut David Saint-Jacques and American Anne McLain, is set to dock at the ISS at around 5.36 pm GMT.