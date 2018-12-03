A Soyuz spacecraft with three crewmembers on-board blasted off from the Baikonur Cosmodrome in Kazakhstan en route to the International Space Station two months after a previous flight was forced to abort a trip after lift-off and perform an emergency landing when its boosters malfunctioned mid-launch, Russian authorities said.
The MS-11 flight, crewed by Russian cosmonaut Oleg Kononenko, Canadian astronaut David Saint-Jacques and American Anne McLain, is set to dock at the ISS at around 5.36 pm GMT.