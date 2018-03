The SpaceX’s Falcon Heavy rocket takes off from Cape Kennedy in Florida, USA on Feb. 6, 2018. EPA-EFE FILE/CRISTOBAL HERRERA

American aerospace company SpaceX on Friday successfully launched a Falcon 9 rocket carrying 10 telecommunications satellites from the Vandenberg Air Force Base in Southern California.

The Iridium-NEXT satellites were launched Friday morning for McLean, Virginia-based satellite operator Iridium Communications.