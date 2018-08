US astronauts (L-R) Bob Behnken, Doug Hurley, Mike Hopkins and Victor Glover speak with reporters at SpaceX headquarters in Hawthorne, California, on Aug. 13, 2018, in front of the Crew Dragon space capsule, currently under construction. EFE-EPA/Armando Arorizo

View of the flight simulator that US astronauts use to train at SpaceX headquarters in Hawthorne, California, on Aug. 13, 2018. EFE-EPA/Armando Arorizo

Reporters on a tour of the SpaceX headquarters in Hawthorne, California, on Aug. 13, 2018, view the exterior of the Crew Dragon space capsule that will ferry US astronauts into space. EFE-EPA/Armando Arorizo

Just a few meters from the capsule in which astronaut Victor Glover will travel into space for the first time, and with the honesty and innocence of a rookie, he summarized the emotions that are flowing through SpaceX headquarters.

"All of that noise in the background; that is the sound of amazing things happening," he said.