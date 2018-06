Photo provided by SpaceX showing the launch of the company's Falcon 9 rocket from Cape Canaveral Air Force Station, Florida, United States, June 29, 2018. EPA-EFE/Dan Casper/NASA

SpaceX launched Friday a Falcon 9 rocket from Florida's Cape Canaveral Air Force Station carrying the company's robotic Dragon capsule with supplies for the International Space Station (ISS).

Media outlets reported that they had received phone calls and emails from Florida residents as far south as Miami warning reporters of the appearance of a mysterious flying object with strange lights in the early morning sky.