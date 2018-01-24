Ohoto made available by SpaceX on Jan. 24, 2018 shows the company's Falcon Heavy rocket standing at a launchpad in of Cape Canaveral, USA, Dec. 28, 2017. EPA-EFE/SPACEX

SpaceX is preparing to conduct a demonstration flight of the world's most powerful rocket in the near future, although plans for the launch have been delayed due to the United States federal government shutdown

The Falcon Heavy is capable of carrying 54 metric tons (119,000 pounds) into orbit - equivalent to a 737 jetliner loaded with passengers, crew, luggage and fuel and more than twice the payload of the next closest operational vehicle, Hawthorne, California-based SpaceX says on its Web site.