A handout picture released by SpaceX shows the deployment of the Arabsat-6A satellite after it was launched by a Falcon Heavy rocket from launch pad 39A in Cape Canaveral, Florida, USA, Apr. 11, 2019.

A handout picture released by SpaceX shows the center core of a Falcon Heavy rocket after it landed on a drone ship called Of Course I Still Love You, off the coast of Florida, USA, Apr. 11, 2019.

A handout picture released by SpaceX shows the lift off of a Falcon Heavy rocket from launch pad 39A in Cape Canaveral, Florida, USA, Apr. 11, 2019.

The powerful Falcon Heavy rocket, by US company SpaceX, took off from Cape Canaveral, Florida, Thursday and successfully completed its first commercial mission by deploying the communications satellite Arabsat-6A into an geosynchronous orbit.

The most powerful operational rocket on the planet took off at 6.35 pm local time (22.35 GMT) from the historic 39A launch pad at the Kennedy Space Center, the same platform that the Moon missions of the Apollo program were launched from, and then managed to recover for the first time the three Falcon 9 rocket parts that make up the device.