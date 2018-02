Photo provided by SpaceX on Feb. 5, 2018, showing the private space company's Falcon Heavy rocket at Cape Canaveral, scheduled to lift on Feb. 6 on a test flight. EFE-EPA/SpaceX

Photo provided by SpaceX on Feb. 5, 2018, showing the private space company's Falcon Heavy rocket, which will lift off on a test flight from Cape Canaveral on Feb. 6. EFE-EPA/SpaceX

Photo provided by SpaceX on Feb. 5, 2018, showing the red Tesla Roadster that will be carried into an orbit around Mars by the private space company's Falcon Heavy rocket on Feb. 6. EFE-EPA/SpaceX

The gigantic Falcon Heavy rocket, with which the private company SpaceX plans to undertake future manned missions to Mars, will lift off on Tuesday from Cape Canaveral's Kennedy Space Center on a test flight that - for the first time - will take an automobile into space.

If weather and technical conditions allow, the Falcon Heavy will lift off on its maiden flight at 1:30 pm.